Ghana: Nickel Keynesbury to Transform Asset Management Landscape

Nickel Keynesbury an indigenous asset management company says it is poised to leverage on its expertise to transform asset management business in the country.

It said it would achieve this through the expansion its clients' wealth and freedoms by providing knowledge in Ghana's rather highly fragmented financial market that mostly provides generic products and services.

The asset management industry is growing with new business lines evolving on a continuous basis.

The industry funds under management have increased by 50 per cent on annual basis. Emerging trends indicate that Asset Management firms collective investment scheme products such as mutual funds, Unit Trust and Real Investment funds are competitively advantaged to improve their bottom line significantly.

Speaking in an interview with a section of the media in Accra Mr Godsway Seth Jokinson Djokoto, Chief Finance Officer, Nickel Keynesbury said "What we seek to do is not about service provision alone but provide financial information, financial education and, through partnerships, make sure that the ordinary Ghanaian as well as elites are well informed when it comes to wealth creation and in influencing policy making."

Ghana's market, he said was dominated by fixed income portfolios adding that "this is not what we consider real fund management. We want to bring to Ghanaians the real concept of fund management. We need to educate people to embrace actual fund management by working with regulators and other players in this drive."