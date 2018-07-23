23 July 2018

Ghana: Oak Plaza Hotels Opens Branch in Kumasi

Oak Plaza Hotels has opened its Kumasi branch which is poised to introduce the hotels luxurious penthouse suites to guarantee a homely experience for customers.

Located at Asokwa close to the Kumasi City Mall, the Oak Plaza Penthouse Suites offers 20 luxurious suites with 14 two bedroom suites and 6 one bedroom suites.

Ms. Hazel Gumpo, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Oak Plaza Hotels who briefed the media on the new development said "having been aware of the royalty and the rich culture of the Ashanti Region the hotel deemed it fit to introduce a unique experience where guests are treated as they should be - real kings and queens".

"As the pride of the Ashanti Region, we have taken the all-suite concept to a new level with international standards of service and style" she assured.

"The Oak Plaza Suites offers in-Suite breakfast cooked, fully-equipped self-catering kitchen, dining area, uniquely designed living room and bedrooms with separate bathrooms, mini bar services among others.

Ms. Gumpo entreated visitors to the Ashanti Region on either a business trip or a weekend getaway to target the Oak Plaza Penthouse Suites where royal hospitality meets luxury.

