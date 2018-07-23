Ghana: Assault On Defenceless Woman At Midland Bank - President Slams Cop... Urges IGP to Take Punitive Measures Against Policeman

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the policeman who was caught on tape assaulting a 36-year old nursing mother at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans Company in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo has thus given his support to any sanction the Police administration would mete out to the policeman to serve as a deterrent to other police man who assault citizens instead of protecting them.

On Friday, videos of Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor assaulting Patience Osafo went viral, stirring public anger toward the uniform policeman.

In the video, Ms Safo, with a two- month-old baby, who had gone to the facility to withdraw her GH¢270 savings, was seen severely being beaten by the gun-wielding policeman.

Addressing chiefs and people of Nareligu on his tour of the Northern Region on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo said the action of the policeman was in bad taste.

"Yesterday we had some very bad news in Accra - police beating up a woman who had gone to get money at the Midland Loans and Savings Company. I want to say here: policemen are meant to protect citizens and not to assault citizens."

"The measures that the IGP has taken to sanction the erring policeman and to make sure these don't happen again, have my complete support. I support 100 per cent the measures he has taken so that we can stop these incidents from proliferating," he added.

Meanwhile the family of the embattled polieman has apologised to Ghanaians for the conduct of their son.

In a statement issued in Accra on Saturday, the family on behalf of L/Cpl Frederick Amanor rendered an "unqualified apology to the President, the IGP, Ms Patience Osafo, the victim and the good people of Ghana for the untold embarrassment our son has brought unto us and the nation."

Admitting that the conduct of L/Cpl Amanor was "barbaric, inhumane and antithesis to the professional training in the police", the family pleaded with the "good people of Ghana to find that forgiving heart deep down within to forgive our son" who they described as an "amiable, very caring and considerate person."

According to the family, no amount of money, words or expressions could restore the violations Ms Osafo Patience suffered; however, "human as we are, offending one another is inevitable".

"We are therefore pleading with Ghanaians to join us to apologise to Ms Patience Osafo for the savage beatings she suffered at the hands of our son," the statement added.