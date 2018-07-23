Ghana: Mfantsipim Host 4th 'Making It Happen' Seminar

Liquid Sports Ghana on Saturday held the fourth edition of its sports mentorship programme dubbed 'Making it Happen' seminar at the Mfantsipim School in the Central region.

The event aimed at equipping students to combine academics and sports to achieve their aims in life was attended by students from the host school and Aggrey Memorial Zion School.

Given the cast of experienced speakers and the interactive nature of the event, the two hour session provided participants fascinating insights into the lives of sportsmen and women and the sacrifices they make to attain prominence.

Opening the event, Mr. Stephen Yeboah, an Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration at the Mfantsipim School, reflected over the significance of the mentorship episode in the lives of the students.

Host of the programme, Mr. Erasmus Kwaw said that the event organisers recognise the important role education plays in the life of a person and advised the students to make a conscious effort to take their academics serious.

Major League Soccer (MLS) star, Fifi Baiden and para-athlete, Patrick Yaw Obeng shared shared their lifetime experiences with the students.

Baiden told the students how he sold kerosene to support his parents before earning a scholarship to study at the University of California in Santa Barbara, USA.

He now plays professional football with MLS side Columbus Crew as a midfielder and praised the Right To Dream Acdemy that put him on that path.

Using his own lessons in life, Mr. Patrick Yaw Obeng urged the student to strive to overcome challenges.

The multiple para wheelchair All Africa Games medalist advised the students not to lose hope in life but always strive to achieve their God given objectives no matter the circumstance.

Patrick inspired the students by recounting how his left leg got amputated following an accident in Togo in 1986, undergoing five major surgeries in five years to save his life.

Contributing to the discussion, a Coach at the University of Cape Coast Physical Education Department, Mr. Charles Obempeh, who is also an old student of the Mfantsipim School, stressed the need for would-be professional sportsmen and women to work hard to achieve stellar results in their careers.

Meanwhile, young enterprising Mfantsipim School middle distance runner, Aziz Mohammed was mentioned for special praise by the event organisers for coming third place in men's 1500m final at the ECOWAS U-20 Athletics Championships held at the Cape Coast stadium last month.