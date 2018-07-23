Ghana: 'Ready Study' to Be Held Next Month

A programme dubbed 'Ready Study', a unique learning agenda designed for children aged 8-17, will be held in Accra.

The Ready Study programme helps children discover fun ways of learning so they can push themselves further by focusing on study skills, personal development strategies and well-being techniques.

Slated for August 7 to 31, 2018 the participants would participate in a wide range of academic and non-academic activities including study skills, reasoning skills, critical thinking, personal development and well-being techniques.

"These help bridge the educational deficit between the facts and figures taught in class, and the independent critical thinking skills that children need to develop to compete in the global knowledge-based economy," a statement issued by the organisers said.

Charlene, aged 14 and a past participant of Ready Study commenting on the programme said "Ready Study has helped me improve my confidence level and improved my grades. My parents and teachers noticed I was putting in a lot more effort."

"Ready Study is the first programme of its kind in Ghana and is a must for all parents looking to help build the career of their children from an early age," the statement said.

The programme, according to the statement would be delivered by a mix of international and local teachers, with class sizes controlled to ensure children receive quality support.

Ready Study is a product of Redwood Universal Limited, whose aim is to inspire children to discover their destiny and fulfil God's call upon their lives.