23 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Mobile Money Impact On the Spotlight

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — STAKEHOLDERS and experts will this week converge in the capital Harare to discuss the implementation, adoption and use of mobile money and its impact across the region.

The event scheduled for Wednesday is to create dialogue and ensure that entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are staying ahead of the curve by utilizing mobile money to its fullest potential, organisers said.

Organised by International entrepreneurship hub, StartUp Grind, the session will be held under the theme, "Insights to Making Your Way to Success."

Chelsea Evans, StartUp Grind's Director, will host the event dubbed "An Evening with EcoCash CEO Natalie Jabangwe."

It marks the first of a monthly event series dubbed "Evenings With... "

These will feature high-calibre keynote speakers on the last Wednesday of each month.

For this instalment, StartUp Grind has partnered with Social Media Konnect, Yo Milk and ZimDeli.

The Venue and Tops! At Spar are sponsoring the event coming at a time when mobile money is one of the most used transaction methods in commerce across Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

