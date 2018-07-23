23 July 2018

Nigeria: MTN Nigeria First Telco to Adopt Nokia Solution

By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — MTN Nigeria has intensified its drive to improve the overall experience for its 52 million customers following the adoption of Nokia's Customer Experience Management (CEM) solution.

The solution is said to help service providers operate more efficiently and enable them to seize new business opportunities while ensuring subscribers receive the maximum benefit from their services.

Henrique Vale, MEA leader for Applications and Analytics Global Centre at Nokia, said MTN Nigeria was the first service provider in the region to deploy the Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight, formerly known as CEM on Demand.

According to the official, using powerful machine learning algorithms, Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software gives the operator a complete view of customer satisfaction and revenue as well as device and network performance.

When this is combined with Nokia SQM, it paints a holistic picture of service behaviour and performance, the executive said.

"This, in turn, enables MTN Nigeria to quickly identify service issues, such as poor voice call and data session quality, and they can prioritise improvements based on customer and business impact," Vale added.

Uche Osuji, General Manager of Network Performance at MTN Nigeria, said through the Nokia CEM solution, they would improve customers' experience, providing faster and smoother connectivity on voice and data services.

The company anticipates to create a more personalised experience based on clients' usage and service requirements.

"The solution will also enable us to proactively identify and resolve service impairments, respond to complaints from our teeming customers much faster and create a premium service experience for them," Osuki said.

