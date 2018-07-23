Mauritius: Gender Statistics 2017 - Increased Proportion of Women in Most Senior Positions in Government Services

press release

The proportion of women in the most senior positions in government services (Senior Chief Executive, Permanent Secretary, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Director, Manager, Judge and Magistrate) increased from 20% in 1997 to 37% in 2017 according to a press communiqué released by Statistics Mauritius on 19 July 2018.

In 2017, the population comprised 638,886 women compared to 625,727 men. Women outnumbered men by 13,159 as they live on average seven years longer than men.

More women than men are enrolled in tertiary institutions, but there are fewer women in research (PhD, MPhil and Doctor of Business Administration). As regards working women, they are more likely than men to be employees and contributing family workers, but less likely to be heading a business.

Employed women work on average five hours less than men. In spite of being fewer in the labour force, women are more numerous among the unemployed. Unemployed women are generally more qualified than their male counterparts. As for the average income, it tends to be lower for women than men - Rs 16,800 against Rs 22,300 monthly in 2017.

Furthermore, diabetes mellitus was the leading cause of death, accounting for around 25% of deaths among women and 22% among men. Women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence than men. Men are likelier to be victims of homicides and assaults, while women are more prone to sexual offences. Men are more likely than women to participate in sports as high level athletes.

Between 2016 and 2017, Mauritius improved its ranking from 113 to 112, out of 144 countries worldwide with regard to Global Gender Gap Index (GGI) of the World Economic Forum. GGI seeks to measure gender equality across four key areas, namely: (a) economic participation and opportunity, (b) educational attainment, (c) health and survival and (d) political empowerment.