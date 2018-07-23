23 July 2018

United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

East Africa: WFP Receives Korean Rice for Refugees in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda

The 33,000 metric tons donation is the first-ever rice donation received from Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. During his maiden visit to Kenya, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr. Lee Nak-yon, handed over part of the consignment to WFP's representatives at a warehouse in Nairobi.

"The rice provided by the Government of the Republic of Korea may not be enough to solve the entire hunger issue, but I hope that it can help to ease refugee hunger," said H.E. Mr. Lee Nak-yon. "I hope that even one sack of rice can help to ease the minds of these refugees."

In Kenya, 13,000 metric tons of rice will allow WFP to continue providing in-kind food assistance to the 400,000 refugees living in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps for at least four months starting in August. 15,000 metric tons of rice have already been dispatched to Ethiopia while another 5,000 metric tons will benefit refugees in Uganda.

"We are here today to recognise the generosity of the Government, the farmers and the people of the Republic of Korea," said Erika Joergensen, WFP's Regional Director. "I truly hope and believe this is the beginning of a strong partnership between WFP and the Republic of Korea."

Cereals comprise about 75 percent of the refugees' food basket. Every month, refugees receive cereals, pulses, vegetable oil, a nutrient-enriched flour made from soya and maize, and a cash transfer from WFP to meet their basic food needs.

Read the original article on WFP.

