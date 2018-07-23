Angola: Ministry of Health to Shut Down Illegal Pharmacies

Luanda — The Ministry of Health will shut down in the next few days, illegal pharmaceutical establishments in the country.

This decision is a result of a study which cocluded that some pharmacies are devoid of full documentation and necessary for the exercise of the activity, as well as fake documentation.

According to a press release from the Institution, the sector, through the National Directorate of Medicines and Equipment (DNME), found that there are units that are not included in the Ministry of Health authorization records.

According to the document, the respective procedures are under way, through the General Health Inspectorate (IGS), a health sector monitoring body, along with other competent authorities, for the closure of the said establishments and possible accountability of their owners or managers.

The measures stem from the need to combat the illegal sale of medicines and health products in unauthorized places to protect the health of the population from ineffective medicines.

These measures will also ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, guidelines of the National Medicines Policy.

However, DNME has updated and published monthly the list containing the names of pharmacies with irregularities and that carry out the activity without authorization of the competent body, with a view to restricting them from accessing the purchase and sale of drugs.