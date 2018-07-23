Ethiopia and Eritrea Appoint Ambassadors in More Than Two Decades

Peace has brought new relationships, possibilities and opportunities between Ethiopia and Eritrea. It has ushered in new business opportunities as diplomatic ties thaw. After 22 years, Ethiopia and Eritrea appointed new ambassadors, and reopened embassies in each other's country.

Peace has brought new relationships, possibilities and opportunities between Ethiopia and Eritrea. It has ushered in new business opportunities, a new flight route for Ethiopian Airlines between the two countries, new diplomatic relationships, ambassadors were appointed and new embassies opened. Redwan Hussein was appointed as Ethiopia's first ambassador to Eritrea in more than 20 years. Semere Russom was appointed as Eritrea's ambassador to Ethiopia.

In 2017, Hussein was part of those appointed as ambassadors to eight countries. He was appointed as ambassador of Ethiopia to Ireland. In 2018, he was appointed as the Ethiopian ambassador to Eritrea.

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki also appointed Semere Russom as Eritrea's ambassador to Ethiopia. Semere is currently Eritrea's Minister of Education. He will however retain his ministerial appointment. In previous times, he served as Eritrea's Ambassador to the U.S.

The two countries have taken various steps to cement the existing peace and give hope that deeply divided regions across the continent will find lasting peace. The leaders of the two countries jointly raised the Eritrea flag inside the embassy during a three day official visit. The positive development between the two countries comes after a long period of conflict following a border dispute between 1998 and 2000.

Prime Minister Ahmed who first went for a two day visit to Ethiopia has been lauded as one of the most charismatic leaders on the continent. He has taken huge strides in bringing peace to the volatile region of the Horn of Africa which has seen many people displaced.

Hopefully, this new chapter of history between these two countries will be one that would lead to lasting peace and prosperity. Ethiopia has been making huge strides economically and technologically, positioning itself in East Africa and on the continent as a stable and ideal investment destination.