23 July 2018

Seychelles: Appointment of Dr Sherley Bernadette Marie to the Board of the Central Bank of Seychelles

President Danny Faure has appointed Dr Sherley Bernadette Marie to the Board of the Central Bank in accordance with Section 6 (2) of the Central Bank Act 2004.

Dr Marie, who is currently Director of the Independent School, holds a Doctorate in Philosophy as well as an MBA in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She had previously served as the Dean of the Faculty of Science & Humanities at the University of Seychelles.

The Board of the Central Bank comprises the Governor, Ms Caroline Abel, the two Deputy Governors, Mr Christophe Edmond and Ms Jennifer Sullivan, the Attorney General, Mr Frank Ally, and four other Members of recognised standing, experience and qualifications.

Dr Marie will join the other three currently serving Board Members - Mr Errol Dias, Professor William Ogara and Mr Bertrand Rassool.

Dr Marie's appointment takes effect on 1st August 2018, for a period of six years.

