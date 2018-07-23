23 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Tourism Sector Seeks Partners

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The second season of the tourist programme (Viajar Angola) ?Travel Angola? broadcasted by the Public Television of Angola (TPA), expects to involve more businesspeople of this sector.

The programme, which is jointly held by TPA and the Association of Hotels and Resorts of Angola (AHRA), is aimed at promoting and boosting Angola's tourist potential.

For the kick off of the second season of the program a gala for the promotion and raise of funds was held Saturday in Luanda, with integration of new members in this tour.

The programme is also intended to promote the image of the country's hotels, restaurants and all the tourism chain of Angola, besides screening the potential of the country's biodiversity and culture.

Angola

Ministry of Health to Shut Down Illegal Pharmacies

The Ministry of Health will shut down in the next few days, illegal pharmaceutical establishments in the country. Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.