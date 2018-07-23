Angola: Tourism Sector Seeks Partners

Luanda — The second season of the tourist programme (Viajar Angola) ?Travel Angola? broadcasted by the Public Television of Angola (TPA), expects to involve more businesspeople of this sector.

The programme, which is jointly held by TPA and the Association of Hotels and Resorts of Angola (AHRA), is aimed at promoting and boosting Angola's tourist potential.

For the kick off of the second season of the program a gala for the promotion and raise of funds was held Saturday in Luanda, with integration of new members in this tour.

The programme is also intended to promote the image of the country's hotels, restaurants and all the tourism chain of Angola, besides screening the potential of the country's biodiversity and culture.