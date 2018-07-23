South Africa's Erik van Rooyen has nearly one and a half million reasons to smile after his Open Championship performance at Carnoustie this past weekend.

Van Rooyen finished in a tie for 17th on Sunday, six shots behind first-time Major champion, Italy's Francesco Molinari.

The 28-year-old banked a cool €94 354 (R1.49 million) in his Open debut and moved up 22 spots to 122th in the latest world rankings.

2010 Open Championship winner Louis Oosthuizen finished at even-par for the tournament which was good enough for a tie for 28th - and took home €57 742 (R913 088) for his efforts.

Brandon Stone and Shaun Norris both finished tied for 61st and were rewarded with €21 772 (R344 286) for their four days' work.

Zander Lombard rounded off the South African weekend contingent and took home €20 855 (R329 785).

The other seven South Africans taking part in the tournament - Branden Grace , Charl Schwartzel , Ernie Els , Retief Goosen , Dylan Frittelli , George Coetzee and amateur Jovan Rebula - all failed to make the cut.

Final scores from The Open on Sunday at Carnoustie (GBR & IRL unless stated, par 71, x denotes amateur):

276 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 70-72-65-69

278 - Rory McIlroy 69-69-70-70, Xander Schauffele (USA) 71-66-67-74, Justin Rose 72-73-64-69, Kevin Kisner (USA) 66-70-68-74

279 - Tiger Woods (USA) 71-71-66-71, Eddie Pepperell 71-70-71-67, Kevin Chappell (USA) 70-69-67-73

280 - Tony Finau (USA) 67-71-71-71, Matt Kuchar (USA) 70-68-70-72, Jordan Spieth (USA) 72-67-65-76

281 - Tommy Fleetwood 72-65-71-73, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 70-70-70-71, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 70-71-70-70, Webb Simpson (USA) 70-71-67-73, Ryan Moore (USA) 68-73-69-71

282 - Jason Day (AUS) 71-71-72-68, Charley Hoffman (USA) 71-70-68-73, Pat Perez (USA) 69-68-74-71, Alex Noren (SWE) 70-71-67-74, Zach Johnson (USA) 69-67-72-74, Adam Scott (AUS) 71-70-68-73, Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 67-71-71-73

283 - Bernhard Langer (GER) 73-71-68-71, Phil Mickelson (USA) 73-69-70-71, Danny Willett 69-71-70-73, Stewart Cink (USA) 72-70-71-70

284 - Chris Wood 70-74-66-74, Julian Suri (USA) 74-69-70-71, Austin Cook (USA) 72-70-67-75, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 72-70-69-73 , Rickie Fowler (USA) 70-69-73-72, Patrick Reed (USA) 75-70-68-71, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 70-73-70-71

285 - Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 72-71-68-74, Michael Kim (USA) 73-69-69-74, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 73-70-71-71, Henrik Stenson (SWE) 70-75-71-69

286 - Luke List (USA) 70-70-77-69, Kyle Stanley (USA) 72-69-69-76, Ross Fisher 75-70-68-73, Ryan Fox (NZL) 74-71-71-70, Cameron Davis (AUS) 71-72-73-70, Brooks Koepka (USA) 72-69-75-70, Li Haotong (CHN) 71-72-67-76, Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 77-67-71-71

287 - Brendan Steele (USA) 68-76-73-70, Tom Lewis 75-70-68-74, Yusaku Miyazato (JPN) 71-74-65-77, Sean Crocker (USA) 71-71-69-76

288 - Jason Dufner (USA) 75-70-68-75, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 73-71-66-78, Kevin Na (USA) 70-73-73-72, Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 73-71-71-73, Lucas Herbert (AUS) 73-69-69-77, Yuta Ikeda (JPN) 70-73-71-74, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 75-70-73-70, Tyrrell Hatton 74-71-72-71, Paul Casey 73-71-72-72

289 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 72-72-69-76

290 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 74-69-71-76, Brett Rumford (AUS) 74-70-72-74, Shaun Norris (RSA) 74-68-69-79 , Brandon Stone (RSA) 68-72-73-77 , Gavin Green (MAS) 72-73-71-74, Lee Westwood 72-72-69-77

291 - Sung Kang (KOR) 69-72-72-78, Paul Dunne 71-73-73-74, Rhys Enoch 74-71-70-76, Gary Woodland (USA) 71-72-72-76, Zander Lombard (RSA) 67-71-71-82 , Matthew Southgate 69-72-73-77, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 71-72-75-73

292 - Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 74-70-76-72

293 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 74-71-74-74, Beau Hossler (USA) 73-70-77-73, Sam Locke (x) 72-73-70-78

294 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 73-71-73-77

295 - Keegan Bradley (USA) 74-71-73-77

Source: <b>Sport24</b>