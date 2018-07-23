Ethiopia: Defending Spirit of Change

editorial

The overall reform in Ethiopia is well underway, and is creating sense of optimism among citizens. Particularly, the reconciliatory tone of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has raised the expectations high.

In fact, following several ground breaking economic, political and democratic reforms, the public euphoria reached its climax as Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki accepted the olive branch extended by PM Abiy to end the two decades of hostility and conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Unfortunately, consciously or unconsciously, few groups here and there have been striving to interrupt this promising spirit of change and progress. The government has been calling on these groups to refrain from such distractive intentions and join the course of peace, change, forgiveness and reconciliation.

Yet, there are tendencies that opt to sabotage the ongoing progress and disrupt peace and stability by instigating conflicts in different parts of the country. They also try to lower the spirit of the people by posing security threats.

As such groups have not yet refrained from their destructive activities; the government has announced that it is ready to take actions. It has called on the federal police and the military to discharge their responsibilities in containing and bringing before the law those groups that are trying to instigate violence in different parts of the country.

Particularly, as the repeated efforts to bring about peace and stability in the border between the Ethiopian Somali and Oromia states have not borne fruits, the situation forced the federal government to intervene. The presidents of the two states have also shown green light for the federal government to intervene and affirmed their commitment to support the execution of the decision.

The consensus by the federal and state governments would play a key role in restoring stability and containing conflicts in the aforementioned areas. In fact, it is the constitutional duty of the government to control conflicts that pose threat to national security and the wellbeing of citizens. Hence, in this time in history where the country is undergoing several promising reforms, the government should be in the front seat in preventing conflicts. This would indeed boost the confidence of the public.

On the other hand, such groups that preferred to go in the destructive way should refrain from their activities for the good of themselves and the country as a whole. Peace should be the priority concern of all. History tells us that the country has lost few golden opportunities to build an inclusive democratic system that accommodates diversity, because few groups prioritized their personal, group or ideological interests before national interests. They ended up in conflicts and caused regrettable loss of human life and property damage. It is cynical that forgetting history, some still try to make the same mistake and see this golden opportunity pass by.

It is also possible to take lessons from other countries that were unable to manage change, accommodate their differences in a democratic manner and engaged in prolonged civil strife and futile ethnic conflicts.

Hence, all Ethiopians should get hand to hand and join the emerging spirit of love and reconciliation to build a country that accommodates all Ethiopians irrespective of their political stance, and ethnic and religious background.

The government, members of security forces, opposition politicians, civil rights activists and citizens should be cautious enough to denounce the intention of such groups that want to instigate violence. They should also take maximum care not to involve, consciously or unconsciously, in such destructive activities.

Peace loving Ethiopians should use the social media in a responsible manner. They should refrain from any kind of social media involvement that might fuel conflicts. After all, divisions based on ethnic and religious lines are the thing of the past. This is the time for love, forgiveness, unity and reconciliation and with spirit of civic virtue; all of us should strive for the success of this noble cause.