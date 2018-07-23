23 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 35 Ethiopians Charged With Illegal Stay

By Bruhan Makong

Thirty-five Ethiopian nationals have been charged with being in the country illegally.

The illegal immigrants, who were arrested on Friday at Buna trading centre, were presented at the Wajir Law Courts on Monday.

The immigrants told Wajir Resident Magistrate Mugendi Nyaga they were fleeing clashes between border communities on the border of Ethiopia's Oromia regional state and the country's southern region.

The clashes have been going on for months and have displaced thousands of people.

They were each fined Sh 50,000 or to serve a month in jail.

The magistrate ordered all of them to be repatriated to Ethiopia after payment of the fine or completion of their jail sentence.

The court granted them 14 days to appeal.

