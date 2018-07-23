Gambia: Management, Students of MDI Sensitised On Tax

The Gambia Revenue Authority, GRA, recently held a sensitization forum for the Management, Staff and Students of MDI, on tax obligation to improve tax compliance and to enhance revenue collection, which is part of their outreach programme to educate and enlighten people.

Commissioner General of GRA Yankuba Darboe, said "the holding of the seminar at MDI is not coincidence, but part of GRA's deliberate strategy of targeting tertiary institutions for sensitization on tax and accompanying revenue Laws; that the objective of partnership with tertiary institutions is dual; that as institutions of learning, they could easily share their knowledge and understanding on tax, with students; that the forum is supported by the UNDP through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Commissioner General Darboe said apart from the tertiary institutions, the Authority engages other stakeholders such as regional authorities and the business community, in a eries of programs to deepen their understanding on revenue management and administration.

"The forum discuss new tax reforms and clarify challenges faced by the authority and taxpayers in the process of collecting the much needed tax revenues for Government," he said; that MDI is recognized for delivering credible Management Development courses to civil and public servants and private sector employees, which has a positive impact in the performance of their functions.

Essa Jallow, Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Tax at GRA, said the aim of the forum is to strengthen GRA's partnership with MDI, and to reach out to other tertiary institutions.