Gambia: Young Writers Association Nominate New Executive

Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) over the weekend, nominated new executive members to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The association, founded on the 7th of January 2012, is led by Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe. It is an association for the youth under the umbrella of the senior Writers Association of The Gambia, WAG. The association is directly responsible for governing and monitoring the programmes and affairs of young writers and serves as mediator and direct link between WAG and YWAG.

The association goes beyond aspiring to be literary writers, but to conquer the barrier of dying with their dreams of publishing their works, and to unite them for a strong, united association of young intellectuals, who want to achieve their goal of becoming renowned authors.

On Friday, July 20th 2018, Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe, the founder and the outgoing Chairperson, acting in accordance with the YWAG and WAG Constitutions, certified the following names and positions, nominated to serve as the New Executive of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG):

1. CHAIRPERSON: Mr. Kebba Mamburay

VICE CHAIRPERSON: Miss Lala Touray_

SECRETARY GENERAL & HEAD OF NATIONAL BOARD OF BOOK PUBLISHING: Sulayman Jammeh

ASSISTANT SECRETARY-GENERAL AND HEAD OF CONSTITUTION & MANIFESTO SUB-COMMITTEE: Fatoumatta Jallow

PRO & HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS & STRATEGY SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

ASSISTANT PRO: Fatoumata Jawara

SOCIAL SECRETARY & HEAD OF RESOURCE MOBILIZATION SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Tambedou

To be assisted by a female

TREASURER: Isatou Jallow

ASSISTANT TREASURER: Malick MS. Jallow

INFORMATION SECRETARY AND HEAD OF PRESS AND PUBLICITY: Kalifa Jabbie

ASSISTANT INFORMATION SECRETARY: Modou Lamin Ceesay

PROGRAM MANAGER & HEAD OF DIASPORA SUB-COMMITTEES: Batou Saidy

To be assisted by a female

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR & HEAD OF COPYRIGHT AND IP: Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf

Sowe-ASG WAG

INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY AND ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR: Marabi S. Hydara

CHIEF TECHNICAL ADVISER AND PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF YWAG: Hassoum Ceesay-VP WAG

NTERNATIONAL & NATIONAL EDITOR AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS DIRECTOR: Talibeh Hydara

UK & EUROPE FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Lamin Barrow, Rainbow Poet

USA CORRESPONDENT: Omar CHAM, Champion Poet

AFRICA CORRESPONDENT: Fatou Hyt Hydara

