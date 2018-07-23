Gambia: Young Writers Association Nominate New Executive

Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) over the weekend, nominated new executive members to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.
The association, founded on the 7th of January 2012, is led by Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe. It is an association for the youth under the umbrella of the senior Writers Association of The Gambia, WAG. The association is directly responsible for governing and monitoring the programmes and affairs of young writers and serves as mediator and direct link between WAG and YWAG.
The association goes beyond aspiring to be literary writers, but to conquer the barrier of dying with their dreams of publishing their works, and to unite them for a strong, united association of young intellectuals, who want to achieve their goal of becoming renowned authors.
On Friday, July 20th 2018, Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe, the founder and the outgoing Chairperson, acting in accordance with the YWAG and WAG Constitutions, certified the following names and positions, nominated to serve as the New Executive of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG):
1. CHAIRPERSON: Mr. Kebba Mamburay
VICE CHAIRPERSON: Miss Lala Touray_
SECRETARY GENERAL & HEAD OF NATIONAL BOARD OF BOOK PUBLISHING: Sulayman Jammeh
ASSISTANT SECRETARY-GENERAL AND HEAD OF CONSTITUTION & MANIFESTO SUB-COMMITTEE: Fatoumatta Jallow
PRO & HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS & STRATEGY SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh
ASSISTANT PRO: Fatoumata Jawara
SOCIAL SECRETARY & HEAD OF RESOURCE MOBILIZATION SUB-COMMITTEE: Muhammed Tambedou
To be assisted by a female
TREASURER: Isatou Jallow
ASSISTANT TREASURER: Malick MS. Jallow
INFORMATION SECRETARY AND HEAD OF PRESS AND PUBLICITY: Kalifa Jabbie
ASSISTANT INFORMATION SECRETARY: Modou Lamin Ceesay
PROGRAM MANAGER & HEAD OF DIASPORA SUB-COMMITTEES: Batou Saidy
To be assisted by a female
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR & HEAD OF COPYRIGHT AND IP: Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf
Sowe-ASG WAG
INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY AND ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE COORDINATOR: Marabi S. Hydara
CHIEF TECHNICAL ADVISER AND PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF YWAG: Hassoum Ceesay-VP WAG
NTERNATIONAL & NATIONAL EDITOR AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS DIRECTOR: Talibeh Hydara
UK & EUROPE FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Lamin Barrow, Rainbow Poet
USA CORRESPONDENT: Omar CHAM, Champion Poet
AFRICA CORRESPONDENT: Fatou Hyt Hydara