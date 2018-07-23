23 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GFF Elections - Six Dropped As Kabba, Sillah Ok'd By Vetting Committee

By Sulayman Bah

Incumbent Lamin Kabba Bajo and Malick N.K. Sillah have been given the go-ahead to compete for the Gambia Football Federation presidency while six others failed to convince the Football House's electoral body.

Gunjur United's Abdoulie Njie, Gambia Ports Authority's Kabba Ceesay, Essa Jallow of Serrekunda United, Musa K Jawara, (referee association), Mariama Jobarteh (PSV Wellingara) and Ramou Ndow of Kanifing Municipality Regional Football Association are the six who had their nominations rejected by the vetting electoral setup.

The committee didn't state, in its press statement, reason for the rejections but promised to write to all who had their applicants shunned.

'... the disqualified candidates who may not be satisfied with the decision of the electoral body have the opportunity to appeal within seven days of the closure of nominations in the line with the electoral code of the GFF,' the dispatch said.

The thumbs-up on Kabba and Sillah means the two are now eligible to contest for the GFF presidency which will be up for grabs next month.

Former-military man turned football boss, Kabba will be seeking a renewed mandate to lead Football House for the next four-year.

