23 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: After an Unsuccessful Spell in Turkey, Demba Savage Returns to Finland

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Demba Savage has sealed a move back to the Finnish Premier League following a seven-month experimental season to forget in Turkey.

The right-winger was at BB whom he helped book promotion to the Turkish Super Lig.

The Gambian even took the last penalty-kick that secured the side of the win in the final promotion play-off match.

But no sooner the team returned to the big times in Turkish football than the Scorpion was shoved out of the door.

The 30-year-old was told he can look for a new club last month after the coach considered him surplus to requirements.

However, he has now cut short his initial two-year deal in Istanbul to return to Honka in a reunion with a side he played for between 2008 and 2012.

The five-time Finnish league champion is the most decorated Gambian footballer in the Scandinavian nation, winning a combined ten trophies -including individual ones - in the ten years he'd been a foreign-based footballer.

He is expected to form a fiery partnership with compatriot Macoumba Kandji who scored his ninth goals of the season for third-placed Honka last Saturday in his fourteenth appearance.

Gambia

'Government Should Consider the Rights of the Disabled' Lamin Ceesay

Lamin Ceesay, a staff of the Gambia Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, GADHOH, said Government should consider… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.