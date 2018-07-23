Gambia: 2-Year Suspension for Nawettan Player for Registering in Two Zones

A nawettan player Lamin Jobe has incurred a two-year suspension for playing in two zones.

A player of Seaview in the Sukuta Nawettan, it turned out that the star fielded for London United at the Serrekunda East nawettan in a single season.

This comes in the wake of an appeal lodged by losing side JD United in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat to Seaview FC during last year's Sukuta nawettan semis.

JD had filed the appeal hoping to get Seaview disqualified for the final through the ineligibility of Jobe who was an unused substitute on the bench.

The matter provoked a saga at Sukuta causing the halting of the finals pending findings.

Sukuta sought the intervention of the SK East Sports Committee urging the zone to help in producing documents showing the aforesaid player had played for London United in the same year.

The matter reached the GFF, the country's football governing body, for ruling whose verdict found Jobe culpable, leading to his two-year suspension as he also incurred a D3,000 further fine.

The finals will now go ahead as planned with the GFF's ruling upheld by the Sukuta sports zone.

Meaning, Seaview will still go ahead to play the finals with Atlas FC their opponents on July 29th for the final.