Gambia: 'Government Should Consider the Rights of the Disabled' Lamin Ceesay

Lamin Ceesay, a staff of the Gambia Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, GADHOH, said Government should consider the rights of the disable in order to help them find their rightful places in society. Ceesay made this and other remarks during the symposium, at the grand opening of the GADHOH restaurant that took place on the 21st of July 2018, at their School ground in Kanifing.

"To be disable does not mean that you are unable. Some people acquired disability during the journey of their lives while other are born with disability," he said; that there are rights passed by the authorities to protect the life and wellbeing of children and women; that therefore there should be laws to protect and defend the rights of disable people as well. Ceesay said society should embrace them and give them the enabling environment to prove their worth; that the School's restaurant will assist them acquire the knowledge needed for them to become responsible citizens.

Madam Isatou Sanyang, Head teacher at GADHOH's School for the Heard of Hearing, said the disable are trained on different kind of skills, to become responsible self-employed citizens. "Now that we are blessed with another skill training centre, individuals will be trained on how to make cakes, the profit of which will take care of the upkeeps of the School," she said.

She urge philanthropists to continue supporting the School.

Muhammed Krubally, the president of the Gambia Federation for the Disable, said he wants to ensure people with disabilities are accommodated in society, as respectful and protected citizens like everyone else.

"These people should be treated like any other citizen. They should have the right to education and employment opportunities like everyone," he said; that Government should put more effort to make them realize their presence in society by enact the bill on the rights of the disable, which is yet to be presented to Deputies at the National Assembly.