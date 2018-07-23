Cameroon: FENAC 2018 - Momentous Week of Activities Ends

The ninth national festival of Arts and Culture ended in the East Regional capital on July 20th, 2018.

It was built to be a great date for artistes and crafts people, and it largely lived up to expectations, in spite of some organizational challenges here and there. This did not in any way dampen the enthusiasm of over 3,000 invited participants and hundreds others who came on their own.

It was no different for the estimated 200,000 people who during the week thronged the main event site in the National Centre for Youth and Sports, CENAJES Bertoua. They visited exhibitions, took a bite in the many eateries around the compound, and watched most of the 60 live performances by the motley of traditional dance groups and modern artistes.

The Ninth National Festival of Arts and Culture, FENAC, which held in Bertoua, East Region, from July 15-20, 2018, was over the weekend closed by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, representing President Paul Biya, on July 16, 2018 commissioned the fair, which was established on April 8, 2018 by President Paul Biya. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was all thanks to stakeholders for the success of the momentous event on the theme, "Cultural diversity, identity and national unity."

Worthy of note was the launch of the second edition of the book, "Leading Figures In Cameroon Culture" and the organization of a workshop to discuss the draft legal framework for managing the affairs of Cameroonian artistes.

Already in practice in a number of African countries, the eventual approval of the document is expected to prevent artistes from dying in penury. Some 40 prominent art and cultural figures were decorated with medals for hard work, while 200 traditional dance groups from Cameroon's 58 divisions attended the fair.

Throughout the week, frolicking pairs of young boys and girls, and married men and women clutching the hands of their spouses or children, could be seen every afternoon and evening making way into the main site to have fun.

According to FENAC 2018 General Commissioner, His Majesty Mbombok Malet ma Njami Mal Njam, the event was a huge success because most invited participants turned up and about 250 young people were hired to construct the main festival village.

Thereby providing fillip to the local economy. Moreover, the hos-pitality industry also received great patronage as hotels and other lodging facilities were full.

