Rwandair's Flights to Guangzhou to Ease Africa - China Trade

Rwanda's national carrier is eager to launch another of its long-haul routes in the mid-year, as a measure to cut across the continent and spur the development of businesses. RwandAir is looking forward to launch flights to Guangzhou, China in May as part of its expansion plan in the aviation sector, which will add benefits to Rwanda and Africa.

The company is in talks to finalize the Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with the Chinese envoy to give them the green lights to begin operations in the Asian country. The plan will strengthen the bilateral ties between the two parties, opening further business opportunities to develop their economies.

RwandAir's performance has been overshadowed by Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise and Kenya Airways, with the revival of Uganda Airlines and tenacious competition from Air Tanzania seeming to edge the company off the skies. It has, however, been one of the outstanding airlines regionally, recording great records in its operations.

RwandAir is looking to bridge the gap between Africa and China with latest updates showing increased interactions between them. Their presence would facilitate the trade sector and open opportunities to other sectors including tourism. As they look to earn the country more revenue with more long-haul routes, the tourism sector has indicted its preparedness to new challenges to expand its territory.

Guangzhou is one of the busiest places in China, and with RwandAir's operations in the region, it possesses a great potential for the East African airline to serve the vast market of China with its services. It could pave way for investments from Rwanda and vice versa.

Having opened cross-continental routes to Mumbai, India that occurred in 2017, Brussels, Belgium and now locking Guangzhou, China, the company is believed to be looking in the direction of New York, US. In the long run, they will look at introducing direct flights to China.