Africa: Rwanda Officially Joins Africa50 to Develop Infrastructure

Rwanda has announced its membership in the Pan-African infrastructure platform that will help spearhead the country into achieving its objectives in the sector. The East African Community (EAC) states have made it their primary mandate to focus on infrastructure development, not only because it has an economic impact but as a hook to draw investors their way.

Poor infrastructure has been one of the delays for transformative impact in the economies with investors shying away from any projects that would incur extra costs due to lack of improved infrastructure. It has brought an imbalance in development and expansion of businesses as enterprises prefer areas with good infrastructure proximity than remote areas with expensive cost of operations.

Africa50 gets its finances from the African Development Bank (AfDB), a financial institution that has been instrumental in the funding of major projects in Africa. It has been involved in major sectors in collaboration with the African governments to support their objectives and ease the monetary burden. Africa states is a major partner in the platform.

Described as an investment bank, Africa50 held its Third Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting 2018 on 19th July in Nairobi, Kenya where the host doubled its shareholding to $100 million. President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged the progress Kenya had made and believes more of the same is yet to come. He urged the private sector to step up in promoting such projects.

Among the key infrastructure projects in need of heavy financial injection in Rwanda are the energy, roads and railway. They need to capitalize on these areas to offer better service delivery to investors. There is need to for both public and private sectors to work together to ensure they add impetus to the support.

Africa50 hopes to accelerate economic transformation and unlock business potential in its involvement in the projects.