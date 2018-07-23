23 July 2018

Kenya: Amnesty International Condemns Kibera Demolitions

By Nation Reporter

A human rights group has condemned the ongoing demolition of illegal structures on a road path in Kibera slum, Nairobi.

Amnesty International (AI) on Monday called on the government to "immediately stop" the demolitions and first complete the listing and resettlement of all affected people, estimated to be around 30,000.

"The goal of adequate and dignified housing cannot be met by stripping the 30,000 inhabitants of the only housing, shops, clinics and schools they have. Demolition prior to the completion of the Resettlement Action Plan betrays the public trust and violates our laws. These forced must be halted," said AI in a statement to newsrooms.

The groups executive director Irungu Houghton said the demolitions breached an agreement reached by Kenya Urban Roads Authority, Kenya National Human Rights Commission and National Lands Commission to resettle the affected residents.

Under the agreement, the process of listing the residents who live in four Kibra villages namely; Mashimoni, Lindi, Kambi Muru and Kisumu Ndogo began last week.

The group said the demolition of the homes, schools and business premises violates Kenya's national and international human rights obligations.

