Rwanda/Ethiopia: Cecafa Women Challenge - She-Amavubi Face Ethiopia in Search for Second Win

She-Amavubi will be up against Ethiopia today in a match that head coach Jean Baptiste Kayiranga has called a must-win as the hosts look for their second consecutive victory at the ongoing regional Cecafa Senior Women Challenge.

The game starts at 4:30pm at Kigali Stadium.

She-Amavubi got off to a flying start to the tournament by stunning defending champions Tanzania 1-0 on Thursday last week, courtesy of Alice Kalimba's header in the 34th minute.

While Rwanda are seeking their second win, they will have to overcome stiff opposition from the 2016 finalists Ethiopia, who lost 2-1 to Uganda on Saturday in their first match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, it was a second successive victory for the Uganda who had beaten Kenya 1-0 in the tournament's opener last Thursday.

The last meeting between Rwanda and Ethiopia ended 3-2 in favour of the Ethiopians. Kayiranga knows a win will keep them in the title race before facing Kenya and Uganda in the last two games.

"There's nothing big. We have to stick to our game plan and being able to adjust depending on who we are playing. We know Ethiopia is a good team, we have to be at the best of our football to come out on top - and we are ready for the challenge," Kayiranga said.

Today

Uganda Vs Tanzania 2pm

Rwanda Vs Ethiopia 4:30pm