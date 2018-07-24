The body of a 25-year-old woman was found dangling on a Kitale flyover in what police suspect to be suicide.

Police say the body had no physical injuries and was discovered by a resident who was going to work today morning on the Kitale-Webuye-Eldoret junction fly over.

Trans Nzoia police boss Jackson Mwenga told KNA that the woman, whose identity police declined to reveal until the next of kin is notified, is believed to have hanged herself at night using a sisal rope.

"A member of the public who spotted the body notified the police at around 7 am," said Mwenga.

He said the reason for taking her life is unknown as there was no suicide note on the body.

"The woman was brown in complexion with a lean body frame. She had no visible injuries. We believe it was a suicide but investigation has commenced at the moment," he said.

He further requested members of the public to provide information that will assist the police in their investigation.

The incident is the first of its kind since the flyover was built last year.

Police moved the body to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

A video of the body was shared widely on social media on Monday.