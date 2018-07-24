Photo: Premium Times

Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki over the killing of 31 persons following an armed robbery attack in his home state of Kwara.

The police said 31 persons were killed in the April 5 attack which shocked the nation. Police said the suspects arrested in the attack confessed to being sponsored by Mr Saraki, describing it as the most deadly armed robbery in the country's history.

Mr Saraki was previously summoned by the police in June, but the invitation was abruptly withdrawn and the top lawmaker was required to submit his response to the allegations in writing.

Mr Saraki complied with the demand, and no updates had been released from the police about the matter ever since.

In a statement Monday night, the Force Headquarters circulated a June 23, 2018 letter which Mr Idris wrote to Mr Saraki, asking him to turn himself in to clarify grey areas in his statement.

The police said Mr Saraki had said in his statement that he would not comment on the purported confession of the suspects since he was not privy to the specifics of their statements.

The police said Mr Saraki would now have the chance to read the statements of his accusers when he turned himself in at the Intelligence Response Team in Guzape neighbourhood, Abuja. He was asked to come by 8:00 a.m. on July 24.

A spokesperson for Mr Saraki was not immediately available for comments, but it was expected that the Senate President would honour the invitation. He expressed his readiness to honour the previous one issued to him until the police withdrew it by themselves.

Mr Saraki also strongly maintained his innocence, saying the police allegations were watery and politically-motivated.