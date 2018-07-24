Nigeria: 2.8 Million Displaced Persons in North East Receive UN Livelihood Support

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) says humanitarian organisations have provided agricultural and livelihood support to more than 2.8 million displaced persons in North-East in the past six months.

It said in its Humanitarian Situation Report for June that the beneficiaries that were drawn from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe were provided with food items, seeds, fertilisers and other farm inputs, to enable the people to resume their normal lives.

The report showed that about two million displaced persons were supported with food intervention in the period under the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

"Over 2.8 million people have been supported with food security interventions as part of the 2018 HRP, two third of whom were supported with food and the remainder with agricultural and livelihood assistance since January.

"The government also continued to provide assistance in the form of cereal and condiments in selected locations," the UN agency said.

It said humanitarian actors had started distributing double ration food to displaced persons at Rann in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno as the office anticipated that the area might not be accessible due to incessant flooding.

It added that about 300 fuel-efficient stoves were distributed to vulnerable households at Bakasi Internally Displaced People's (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, noting that the stoves were produced in collaboration with the Borno State Ministry of Environment.

"Due to recent food security-related protection risks in Dikwa, partners are scaling up the distribution of fuel-efficient stoves as well as advocacy with the military to increase the frequency of military escort and expand the security perimeter for firewood collection.

"As the lean season begins in July, it is anticipated that most households will resort to purchasing their food in the markets, increasing to high demand and hike in prices, thereby, reducing households' purchasing power," it noted.

The UN agency warned that food prices would remain high until farmers started harvesting their crops in October, due to low supply from the farm and increase in the demand of foodstuff from Cameroun, Chad and Niger republics.

On agriculture support services, the agency said it had evolved effective modalities to avoid duplication and ensure coordination for the forthcoming inputs distributions activities.

It said re-targeting for food assistance had begun in Dikwa, Gwoza, Pulka, Kukawa, Nguru, Bade, Damaturu and Yusufari, while a training on livestock emergency guidelines and standard would be rolled out in August, to build the capacity of workers on livestock and livelihood in emergencies.

The UN agency disclosed that a mine-risk education activity was also conducted for humanitarian workers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, to ensure safe and successful implementation of farming and livestock activities.

"As part of the Farmer Field School (FFS) programme, 25 agricultural extension officers drawn from state organisations and NGOs were trained to strengthen the resilience of farming and pastoralist households in the North-East, each of the trainees would also establish two FFS in their respective locations.

"Looking ahead and bridging the gaps; given the recent challenges in livelihoods outreach for distribution of fertilisers in some areas of Borno, the sector will continue its efforts to engage the government and facilitate security clearance processes for the delivery of fertilisers on time for the rainy season," it said.

Accordingly; sequel to a seed fair conducted at Nangere, Yobe, some 630 households would be given fertilisers and vouchers, to enable them to purchase their preferred seeds under a seed multiplication programme launched in 2017.

The UN agency disclosed that the result of the fifth-round of Nutrition and Food Security Surveillance quarterly survey in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States was expected to be issued soon.

It explained that the exercise was jointly conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Federal Ministry of Health and humanitarian partners, adding that the survey was designed to provide a better understanding of the relationship between nutrition and food security at household level in the region.

"In addition, the Joint Approach for Nutrition and Food Security Assessment (JANFSA) will start in September and result expected by November.

"To monitor food security trends in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, an eighth-round mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) would be carried out with some 1,200 families, it is a 30-day programme billed to commence in July.

Statistics by the agency indicated that more than 7.7 million people need critical live saving assistance occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

