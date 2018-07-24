Nigeria: Mosque Suicide Bomb - 8 Killed, Borno Police Confirm

The Police Command in Borno, on Monday confirmed eight persons killed in an early morning suicide bomb attack in a mosque in Konduga Local Government Area(LGA), of the state.

Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations' Officer (PPRO), said in a statement issued in Maiduguri that seven other persons sustained injuries in the attack.

Okon disclosed that a suspected male suicide bomber detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED), strapped to his body during an early morning congregational prayer at the Goni Modu Lashibe mosque in Konduga.

He said the suicide bomber killed himself and seven other worshipers, while seven others sustained injuries.

"Today July 23, 2018; at about 04:55 am, a suspected male suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to his body in Goni Modu Lashibe mosque in Konduga, killing himself and seven worshippers.

"Seven other persons were injured and rushed to the General Hospital, Konduga for treatment. The corpses were equally evacuated to the mortuary, scene of the incident has been sanitised by a team from Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD)," Okon said.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, was quoted as calling on the people to support the police and other security agencies in the fight against insurgency, and other criminal acts.

Chukwu reiterated the commitment of the police to the protection of lives and property in the state.