23 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mosque Suicide Bomb - 8 Killed, Borno Police Confirm

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Suicide bombing.

The Police Command in Borno, on Monday confirmed eight persons killed in an early morning suicide bomb attack in a mosque in Konduga Local Government Area(LGA), of the state.

Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations' Officer (PPRO), said in a statement issued in Maiduguri that seven other persons sustained injuries in the attack.

Okon disclosed that a suspected male suicide bomber detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED), strapped to his body during an early morning congregational prayer at the Goni Modu Lashibe mosque in Konduga.

He said the suicide bomber killed himself and seven other worshipers, while seven others sustained injuries.

"Today July 23, 2018; at about 04:55 am, a suspected male suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to his body in Goni Modu Lashibe mosque in Konduga, killing himself and seven worshippers.

"Seven other persons were injured and rushed to the General Hospital, Konduga for treatment. The corpses were equally evacuated to the mortuary, scene of the incident has been sanitised by a team from Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD)," Okon said.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, was quoted as calling on the people to support the police and other security agencies in the fight against insurgency, and other criminal acts.

Chukwu reiterated the commitment of the police to the protection of lives and property in the state.

More on This

Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno Mosque, Kills Seven

A male suicide bomber has killed seven worshipers during morning prayer in a Mosque on Monday in Konduga Local… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.