23 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP's NEC Approves R-APC Fusion , Set to Change of Name

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
PDP supporters waving flags.
By Dirisu Yakubu

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday approved the fusion of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) into the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This decision was taken at the 80th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party which held on Monday.

Another decision taken by NEC was the expulsion of prominent members of the Ogun State chapter of the party including the lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu. Also expelled were the trio of Semiu Sodipo, Segun Seriki and Dayo Adebayo.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, party's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also noted that the NEC approved the setting up of a committee on name change, adding that the decision to head to court over the Ekiti governorship election received the blessing of party leaders across board.

"We took disciplinary action against members hobnobbing with the ruling party. We shall not accept any untoward behavior from members anymore. As a result, NEC approved the expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu, Semiu Sodipo, Segun Seriki and Dayo Adebayo, all members of the Ogun state chapter of the party, until their expulsion.

"The party has also constituted a committee on harmonization on the possibility of a change of name," he added.

Nigeria

Cholera Outbreak Claims 186

At least 186 people have died following a cholera outbreak ravaging Nigeria since the beginning of the year. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.