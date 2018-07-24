23 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - Military Reacts to Borno Suicide Attack

Photo: This Day
Suicide bombing.
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said the military was doing everything possible to end the reign of terror by Boko Haram terrorist group.

About seven worshippers were recently murdered during morning prayers at a mosque in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, by a suicide bomber.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) who was fielding questions from media men in Lagos, said despite the recent attack, the military had come a long way in recapturing control of areas formerly under Boko Haram captivity.

He said: "Let's not forget where we are coming from an era where over 22 local governments were controlled by Boko Haram before we recaptured them.

"However, I am not saying that we should allow this to happen but what I can tell you that in all insurgences, what is required is for us to keep the fight.

"Also note that it's not only about the military might, but about intelligence gathering. To achieve this, we need understanding to get people to give us the required intelligence to work.

"But on the whole, I think we are working hard and we will sustain it to ensure that every community in Nigeria is secured."

