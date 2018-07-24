Nigeria: Mama Boko Haram, ICRC to Partner On Leah's Release

Mrs Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram says she will partner with International Committee of Red Cross to rescue Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the 112 kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

Sharibu was held back for refusing to denounce Christianity, While the others were later brought home to thier parent by Boko Haram.

Wakil who disclosed this while interacting with news men in Maiduguri , said that the ICRC will partner with her under her NGO, Complete Care And Aid Foundation, which combats trafficking on persons and drug abuse.

"I am really worried about Leah and her freedom from Boko Haram is very important to me. Leah did not renounced her religion, that i can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international orgamisation to ensure she regain her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families.

She said that the her foundation would also partner with ICRC to empower widows and rehabilitate under aged girls engaging in commercial sex activities.

Mama Boko Haram, an Igbo hailed from South East Nigeria, was a member of the Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution Of Security Challenges Committee in the northern region set up by President Goodluck Jonathan.

She was instrumental in efforts at restoring peace to the Northeast. One of such was bronging the army and commanders of the sect together during several negotiation. She has also assisted in the release of some abductees from the Boko Haram sect. via phone calls to the leadership. This include the release of Chibok girls.