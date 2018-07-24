Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Claims 186

Abuja — At least 186 people have died following a cholera outbreak ravaging Nigeria since the beginning of the year.

The deaths have been reported from more than 16 000 cases of the water borne disease.

Some 16 states, out of a total of 37 states, are enduring an outbreak.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been supporting affected states to cope with the deadly outbreak.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said they were working with the State Ministries of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) and other nongovernmental organisations to support the response.

"However, the primary problem and solution lies not in health but in improving water and sanitation," Ihekweazu.

Many cities in Africa's most populous country of more than 190 million people are battling water and sanitation issues.

The problems are most severe in the northeastern parts that are battling the Boko Haram terror.

Thousands displaced by the Muslim extremists are living and inhabitable camps.

NCDC and partners have begun plans for a national cholera prevention campaign, prioritising states with the highest burden of the disease.