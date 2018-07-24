24 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Mining Crucial to Revive Battling Economy

Photo: Africa Finance Corporation
Mining Operations
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — The third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week, set for October, represents another step in diversifying Africa's biggest but struggling economy from over-reliance on oil.

It comes as mining has witnessed great developments during the last two years.

The event set for the 16th-17th in the capital Abuja will provide access to knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country to set up a new mining project.

Alh. Sani Shehu, President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), the organisers, said with the improved funding of the sector to implement the Roadmap for Mining Development, the relevant government ministry continued tackling critical challenges such as exploration and policing of the Nigerian mine fields.

This is to checkmate illegal mining and support the artisanal and small scale mining to encourage legal mining practice.

Sheu said this had translated into increased government revenue and massive employment as well as generated interest from foreign and indigenous investors

"We need to support the Government to create an enabling environment for the growth of this promising industry," he appealed.

Bawa Bwari, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, is set to deliver the keynote address.

Nigeria's economy is enduring hardships following a global decline in the oil sector.

Nigeria Mining Week is organised in partnership with the trade conference and expo organiser Spintelligent and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, a multinational professional services network.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

