Nigeria: 'Unstable' Senator Adeola Not Fit to Represent Lagos West Again'

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos West senatorial district have described the Senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, as unstable and morally deficient and unfit to represent them again ahead the 2019 elections.

In a statement made available to THISDAY on Monday and signed by Alhaji Olorunkemi Adebayo and Prince Remi Oyebola, the APC chieftains, said such an unstable character can no longer be entrusted with their collective destinies and as such are canvassing for a true son of the soil with proven capacity to represent them.

Their grouse is not unconnected to the fact that he has been perpetually unstable. In 2011, after he won election to the Federal House of Representatives in Lagos State, he went back to Ogun State to contest for the Senate in 2015, but was shut down by Senator Ibikunle Amosun before he navigated his way back to Lagos and contested for the Senate. Again, after winning election in 2015 as a Senator, he abandoned the people for the past three and half years campaigning and consulting stakeholders in Ogun State to contest governorship election in 2019, a move that has since suffered setback over a seeming rejection by the people of Ogun State.

The statement reads in parts ": We speak the minds of the good people of Lagos West Senatorial District and this is to also demonstrate that as a people, we cannot be taken for a ride as being done by Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

"It is known by all that he abandoned his constituents since the beginning of this 8th Senate in every ramification and sought to contest governorship in Ogun State, his home state, just the way he did in 2011.

"Our senator is not loyal and he feels Lagos is at his beck and call. The game he is playing too is illegal and unconstitutional. The Nigerian Constitution does not allow allegiance to two states or dual stateship. It's a mockery to the good people of Lagos State.

"Having failed miserably in his quest to take over from Governor Ibikunle Amosun, he has now decided to recontest to represent us in the Senate.

"We totally reject his decision. In 2019, our votes must be for a true Lagosian, with proven records of indigeneship and not an interloper who is unstable. We call on the APC leadership in the state to give other aspirants a chance else it stands the chance of losing the seat to the opposition in the forthcoming election."