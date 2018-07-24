23 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Otedola Bridge Explosion - Tanker Has No Insurance Coverage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zaka Abd-Khaliq

The ill-fated fuel tanker, which led to Otedola Bridge tanker explosion, has no valid insurance paper, LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal.

An investigation carried out by LEADERSHIP shows that the tanker has no either third party or comprehensive motor insurance certificate, as it was never registered on the Nigeria Insurance Industry Database (NIID) platform.

When the registration number of the tanker, NSR888YC was entered on the NIID platform, unlike other vehicles with valid insurance where the type of insurance and other useful information about a vehicle are displayed, the tanker could not be found.

Third Party Vehicle Insurance comes at a fixed price of N5, 000 for privately used saloons, SUVs and Jeeps, while commercially used vehicles are charged N7,500, while comprehensive motor insurance goes for 10 per cent of the cost of a vehicle.

To this end, the tanker has violated Section 38 of the National Insurance Act 2003, currently in use, which states that 3rd Party Motor Insurance is required as part of the minimum amount of auto cover one must carry as a road user. Penalties for non-compliance can include a fine of up to N250,000 and/or one-year imprisonment.

While all the 54 vehicles involved in the incident could have been entitled to N1 million each, had it been that the tanker had third party insurance coverage that is not to be since it was not insured.

However, insider source in insurance industry disclosed that the owners of the burnt vehicles could be entitled to claims, especially, for those who insured comprehensively.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP, the Managing Director/CEO, FBN General Insurance Limited, Mr. Bode Opadokun said, had it been the tanker had valid insurance coverage, the vehicles involved will be entitled to some level of compensation, to the tune of N1 million, though the claims might not be enough to buy some of the victims the same vehicles that were burnt as the buying value could be higher.

Nigeria

Cholera Outbreak Claims 186

At least 186 people have died following a cholera outbreak ravaging Nigeria since the beginning of the year. Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.