Nigeria: Otedola Bridge Explosion - Tanker Has No Insurance Coverage

The ill-fated fuel tanker, which led to Otedola Bridge tanker explosion, has no valid insurance paper, LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal.

An investigation carried out by LEADERSHIP shows that the tanker has no either third party or comprehensive motor insurance certificate, as it was never registered on the Nigeria Insurance Industry Database (NIID) platform.

When the registration number of the tanker, NSR888YC was entered on the NIID platform, unlike other vehicles with valid insurance where the type of insurance and other useful information about a vehicle are displayed, the tanker could not be found.

Third Party Vehicle Insurance comes at a fixed price of N5, 000 for privately used saloons, SUVs and Jeeps, while commercially used vehicles are charged N7,500, while comprehensive motor insurance goes for 10 per cent of the cost of a vehicle.

To this end, the tanker has violated Section 38 of the National Insurance Act 2003, currently in use, which states that 3rd Party Motor Insurance is required as part of the minimum amount of auto cover one must carry as a road user. Penalties for non-compliance can include a fine of up to N250,000 and/or one-year imprisonment.

While all the 54 vehicles involved in the incident could have been entitled to N1 million each, had it been that the tanker had third party insurance coverage that is not to be since it was not insured.

However, insider source in insurance industry disclosed that the owners of the burnt vehicles could be entitled to claims, especially, for those who insured comprehensively.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP, the Managing Director/CEO, FBN General Insurance Limited, Mr. Bode Opadokun said, had it been the tanker had valid insurance coverage, the vehicles involved will be entitled to some level of compensation, to the tune of N1 million, though the claims might not be enough to buy some of the victims the same vehicles that were burnt as the buying value could be higher.