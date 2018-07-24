Nigeria: Govt, States Brainstorm On Multiple Taxation, Right of Way

The Federal Government and the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory have met to deliberate on harmonization of multiple taxation and issues of right of way for telecommunication across the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of NCC stakeholders' engagement meeting with relevant state agencies in charge of telecommunication matters with the theme "Optimising the benefits of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria" in Abuja, the executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, spoke of the need to find an efficient solution to the pressing issue being faced by mobile telecom operators in deploying services in the states, stressing that multiple taxation and high/exorbitant charges for right of way (RoW) in states are affecting output of operators.

In his welcome address, NCC's executive commissioner (stakeholder management) Mr Sunday Dare, noted that telecom's infrastructure were becoming more ubiquitous, adding licensees were finding it more and more difficult to meet prescribed rollout and quality of service benchmarks.

He said: "The NCC carefully studied the issues and realized that the national network was not functioning at optimal levels due to a number of factors such as frequent interruptions, security of infrastructure, power issues, high cost of approvals and slow permitting processes. We therefore developed an engagement template to deal with those factors that were understandably not within the control of the operators.

"We approached the governors of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT through the National Economic Council for their assistance, and in 2013, they agreed on basic principles to create a more enabling environment for the speedy deployment of new telecoms infrastructure and seamless operation of existing ones."

Dare said the commission invited the key stakeholders in states' telecom sector with the hope to facilitate better mutual understanding and agreement on key issues in order to work together to develop win-win strategies and deliver long-term benefits to respective states.

In his lecture, a lawyer Paul Usoro (SAN) said the states needed to stop multiple taxation imposed on the telecom operators in the country.

He argued that multiple taxation would always add to what the end users of telecom services pay, adding the gains recorded in the telecom industry might decline if the states' tax policies were not reviewed.

Similarly, Prof Abiola Sanni argued in his lecture that the telecom industry was already feeling the heavy weight of over regulation.

But he said the telecom operators shouldn't stop deploying infrastructure as a result of that.

Multiple taxation, he said, wasn't the problem in itself but proper deployment of telecom infrastructure.