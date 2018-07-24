Nigeria: NFF, Others Thank Buhari for Restoring Sanity in Nigerian Football

Photo: Daily Trust

The Nigeria Football Federation

The Nigeria Football Federation has heaped praises on President Muhammadu Buhari for his directive that has ensured a peaceful resolution of a long-drawn leadership tussle and bring sanity back in the football body.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the NFF Secretariat, Abuja yesterday morning with orders to restore normalcy to the place, and were later joined by Dr. Sanusi, who received a letter from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice to the effect that Nigeria would respect world football body, FIFA's position on the matter.

Speaking immediately after the Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi, called to inform him that government agents led him to resume work at the Glass House, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, who just returned from Morocco where he addressed a CAF conference, said he has always trusted in the understanding and commitment of President Buhari to act in the best interest of the nation.

"We must give all the credit to our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for acting to restore the leadership of the federation and saving the nation the embarrassment," Pinnick said.

"Even as the situation persisted, I was very positive about his patriotic commitment to the best interest of the nation and his clarity of judgment to bring order to bear. It is said that the sheep cannot be suffering the pangs of birth tied to the stake while elders are around. He has demonstrated this fatherliness in so many ways across various sectors and now football is the latest beneficiary. We thank God for his life and for giving him to us.

"By his intervention, the nation has been saved the embarrassment, the world football community has been reassured of the high sense of responsibility of the government of Nigeria as a member of the international community and hope is brought back to thousands of Nigeria youths engaged in football as the various national teams can proceed on their various programmes without apprehension, the various leagues which were stopped under the circumstance can now get back to action while the confidence of the various sponsors, partners and investors in Nigeria football has been restored," Pinnick said.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said, "We cannot thank His Excellency enough for his action in restoring order to the Football House. By this single action, our President has restored hope to millions of Nigerian youth and the not-so-young who are involved in one way or the other in the football business. Now they can live and breathe their favourite game once more.

"All plans and programmes of the various National Teams will proceed accordingly, and we also believe the League Management Company will now put arrangements in place for the resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League."

Also yesterday, the national leadership of the Nigeria Football Referees Association (NRA), the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) and the Nigeria Football Coaches Association expressed appreciation to President Buhari for his swift intervention in the NFF leadership tussle

But Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, through his SA Media, Nneka Ikem stated that nothing has changed after the Supreme Court ruling and Orders of the Federal High Court in Jos on the Nigeria Football Federation on April 27, 2018.

Barrister Dalung said in a statement that the status quo remains.

"As far as I am concerned, nothing has changed. There is no development after the Supreme Court ruling of April 27, 2018 and the Federal High Court Order of 5th June 2018 because the court has not vacated the order," Dalung said.