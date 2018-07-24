Nigeria: 8 Dead, 7 Injured in Borno Mosque Blast

Maiduguri — The police in Borno State yesterday confirmed that eight people were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, Edet Okon, said in a statement: "Today (yesterday), at about 4:55am a male suicide bomber detonated an IED strapped to his body in Goni Modu Lashibe mosque in Konduga L.G.A. killing himself and seven worshippers.

"Seven other persons were injured and were rushed to General Hospital Konduga for treatment.

"The corpses have equally been evacuated to Mortuary. Scene of incident has been sanitized by a team of EOD personnel of the Nigeria Police Force," Okon said.

He also quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Damian Chukwu, as encouraging members of the public to be strong and continue to support the police and other security forces in the fight against insurgency and other criminal acts in the State.

He assured of the determination of the police to ensure safety of all residents of the state.