Rwanda: Rwamagana District Unveils New Master Plan

Rwamagana District has unveiled a new master plan as authorities attempt to expand its urban areas and avoid congestion. The five-year plan caters for the district's main urban centres, Kigabiro, Muhazi, Gishali and Mwulire sectors.

District authorities have earmarked Rwf70 million that will be used to transform some 1,000ha into a city zone, Rajab Mbonyumuvunyi, the district mayor said.

The New Times understands that for the last four months, residents have been restricted from carrying out construction activities pending approval of the new master plan.

Drafting a master plan is part of the district's performance contracts (Imihigo) for the 2017-2018 financial year. Its implementation is the next challenge for the authorities.

"It will help people know the exact places to find certain services; hotels and tourism, dwellings, and commercial activities, instead of being separated in different areas," the Mayor said.

Henry Kakooza, the district's Executive Secretary, in order to give the city a new facelift, they needed a master plan.

He said the district still as has many unfulfilled projects in its performance contracts including, paved streets and public lights, rolling out piped water and completing the final phase of taxi park among others.

Preserved as an "old city"

Historically, Rwamagana is known for trade and commerce having hosted traders from Oman Indians since 1934. Based on this historical fact, it was nicknamed "Uswahilini" locally spoken pronounced as "Buswayilini".

However, despite being a one of the pioneers in trade in Rwanda, the district did not register significant growth on the basis of modern infrastructure.

Most of the old building are still standing, some operational, others not.

"I guess all over the world there are places called 'old cities'. But an old city does not mean a ruined or dirty city, do not get me wrong," the Mayor said, adding that, "when you are looking to increase investment and plan to destroy that city, the investors will not be fascinated to come as you may wish."

He added that there are better ways to preserve the old buildings in "Uswahilini" without necessarily demolishing.