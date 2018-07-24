Angola: Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister in Luanda

Luanda — Kenyan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mónica Juma, arrived in Luanda last Sunday for two days official visit to Angola, aimed to strengthening cooperation between Kenya and Angola

Mónica Juma will be received in audience Monday by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, at the Presidential Palace of Cidade Alta.

On Monday, the head of Kenya's diplomacy will meet with her Angolan counterpart Manuel Augusto, following the official negotiations between Angola and Kenya.

Still on Monday Monica Juma will lecture on "Security and Peace in Africa at the Law Faculty of Agostinho Neto University (UAN) in Luanda.

She will lead the Kenyan delegation to talks with the Angolan side, which will analyze bilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, economic-commercial, industrial and cultural affairs.

The Republic of Angola and Kenya have relations that date back since 1961, but the highlight was in 1974 at the Nakuru Conference in Mombassa.

In 2012, both Countries signed three legal instruments: the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Kenya, as well as the agreement on the creation of the Bilateral Commission.