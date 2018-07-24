Rwanda: Inar - Hon Modi's Visit to Rwanda Will Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Increase Trade Opportunities

Photo: New Times

President Paul Kagame and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India shortly after the latter’s arrival at Kigali International Airport.

The Indian Association of Rwanda (INAR) is a representative organisation of all Indians in Rwanda, to represent Indian interest to Government of Rwanda and other organisations in Rwanda and elsewhere.

It is the objective of INAR to form as a cultural, social and educational organisation with activities apart from being a representative organ of the Indian Community, develop performing arts, music, drama, film arts and languages.

Acting as a link between Indian and Rwandan Communities, INAR, seeks to provide social services within the limits of its resources. Also it is the objective of INAR to establish a Community Centre, which will help to promote and provide cultural exchange programs to enable children and youth of both the Indian & Rwandan communities to understand Indian & Rwandan culture & traditions.

INAR has been working to excel as a representative organisation of all Indians in Rwanda, to represent interest of Indian Diaspora to the Government of Rwanda and other organisations in Rwanda.

Established in 2010, the association has more than 2,200 Indians/Persons of Indian origin in Rwanda, most whom are based in Kigali. Most of them are contributing in education, manufacturing, trading, tourism and other businesses and professionals in Government as well as in the private sector.

In recent times there is an increment in direct investments by Indian firms in Rwanda in various sectors, including pharmaceutical, telecommunication, accounting firms, ICT, Agro-based project operators, energy, commodity trading, machinery suppliers, importation of Indian goods and services, which is contributing in creating jobs in Rwanda.

INAR is an umbrella association of various regional communities from different parts of India. INAR works with its prime objective "UNITY IN DIVERSITY" to serve the entire Indian community in Rwanda by associating with all these committees and celebrate each and every festival of our great nation with full participation and enthusiasm.

On 26th January every year, we celebrate the Republic Day while on 15th August we celebrate the Independence Day as per the statute and provide a platform to our children of Indian and Rwandan Communities to come up with sports and cultural activities, including the educative part of it.

We also expanded our activities to include and celebrate International Yoga Day. INAR renders services for visa & passports, acting as a spokesperson of Indian Community in Rwanda and act as an information hub for the Indian Community. Further facilitating Rwandans to study & to get medical facilities in India. So these activities cover majority of our objectives and now we are taking all efforts to build a Cultural Centre which will be a Community Centre covering the rest of our objectives.

We deeply express our gratitude to the Government of Rwanda and His Excellency, The President Mr. Paul Kagame, for providing a very peaceful and safe environment and also appreciate the invitation extended to our Hon. Prime Minister.

We firmly believe that this visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between both the countries and increase the trade opportunities.

We, the Indian Community in Rwanda, are very delighted and honoured to welcome our Hon. Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi to Rwanda, a country of a thousand hills and million opportunities.

The writer is the Chairman of the Indian Association of Rwanda.