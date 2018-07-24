Tanzania: Work Set to Begin On New Dar es Salaam Bridge

Photo: Daily News

Dar es Salaam — Work is set to begin on the construction of the 6.2 kilometres Selander bridge in Dar es Salaam following today's signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Tanzania and South Korea.

The MOU was signed in the presence of President John Magufuli and the visiting South Korea Premier, Mr Lee Nak-yeon.

The bridge will cost $126.26 million (Over Sh284bn) and is expected to be completed by 2021. The new edifice will run from Selander bridge and along the Indian Ocean beach front in the city.

The 180-tonnage capacity bridge will ferry 55,000 vehicles per day and is expected to greatly reduce congestion along the overwhelmed independence-time Selander bridge.

Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroad) and GS Construction Company of South Korea inked the deal at a ceremony held today Monday, July 2018. Tanroad chief executive officer Patrick Mfugale said South Korea will cover 82.9 per cent of the cost while Tanzania will fund the remainder.

He said the bypass will connect AgaKhan Obama drive and Coko Beach at the junctions of Kenyatta and Toure roads.

President Magufuli urged the contractor to speed up work. "With advanced technology that Korea has, I don't expect the contractor to delay in completing the project.," noted the Head of State.

Meanwhile President Magufuli said he had requested South Korean through Exim Bank to help Tanzania with a soft loan for construction of the Mwanza-based three kilometer Kigongo-Busisi Bridge.

"The Good news is that he has promised to convey my request to his President," said Dr Magufuli.