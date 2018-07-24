23 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: European MPs Call On Tanzania to Address Family Planning Issues

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Thomson Reuters Foundation News
Family planning
By Rosemary Mirondo Rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — A network of members of parliaments from across Europe, who are committed to protecting sexual and reproductive health of the world's most vulnerable people, has called on Tanzania to work on family planning issues for the country to easily transform into the middle income economy.

The network, grouped under the The European Parliament Forum on Population (EPF) and Development, said in Dar es Salaam at the weekend that Tanzania should strive to empower women by ensuring that they access family planning services.

By doing so, the network believes that a lot of people will be active participants in various economic activities, which will help the country transform into the middle income economy.

This was said last week when members of Tanzania Parliamentary Association on Population and Development (TPAPD) were joined by a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) who are members of the EPF in a tour to learn about progress and challenges in the provision of reproductive, maternal, new-born, child and adolescent health services in the country. "In Europe, the governments have prioritised family planning services and experience shows that women there are empowered and are able to make decisions that impact directly on their lives at family level and even at community level," said a senator from Ireland, Ms Lorian Clifford.

She added that when women are empowered they are also capable of supporting the government's vision of becoming a middle income economy through giving birth to the right number of children, saying this will help build strong families.

The chairman of TPAPD, Mr Jamal Kassim, (Magomeni MP), said Tanzania's vision is to become a middle-income, semi-industrialised nation with high quality and sustainable livelihoods, peace, unity, good governance and the rule of law, an educated society, and a strong economy by 2025.

However he noted that despite tremendous efforts by the government to improve the delivery of reproductive, maternal, new-born, child, and adolescent health services through increasing family planning budget, increasing the numbers and skills of health service providers, as well as expanding coverage of health facilities and improving their status, there are many challenges, which need to be addressed. "Total fertility is still high at 5.2 children per woman in the reproductive age while maternal mortality has increased from 454 to 556 deaths for every 100,000 live births between 2010 and 2015, and teenage pregnancies have risen to 27 per cent from 23 per cent during the same period. Family planning through the use of modern methods is still very low at 32 per cent only," he said.

Increasing maternal mortality and morbidity continue to rob the nation by taking away the female workforce.

and minimising their contribution to the development of the country.

Furthermore, this situation violates basic human rights for women such as the right to life and dignity.

Further he noted that teenage pregnancies are increasingly threatening the health and educational ambitions of girls, impedes achievements in attaining gender equality and empowerment of women, and keeps women in poverty and dependence - limiting their ability to effectively

participate in social and economic activities.

"We call upon the government to increase efforts in accelerating the provision of Reproductive, Maternal, New-born, Child, and Adolescent Health in Tanzania,' he said.

Tanzania

U.S. Senator Demands Trump Action on Tanzania Situation

A senior United States politician has filed a motion calling on President Donald Trump to raise his voice on what he… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.