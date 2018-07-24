Tanzania: Ministry Says Unaware of Us Senator's Democracy Remarks On Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The ministry of foreign affairs says it is not aware of a motion by a US Senator on the status of democracy and governance in Tanzania.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez in June moved a private motion in the Congress, calling for President Donald Trumph to act to reverse what he feels is reversal of huge democratic gains and advancement in Tanzania.

Mr Menendez cited several cases of human rights abuse and assault against democracy and its institutions as the reason for calling his government's attention.

The Senator urged for quick appointment of US envoy to Dar es Salaam and sufficient funding of its bilateral institutions and agencies to help Tanzania advance the good course of democracy, human rights and general development.

But asked today, Monday July 23rd, 2018, about the said motion that was published in the official US Congress website, the ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Ms Mindi Kasiga said they were not in the know about the subject matter.

She told The Citizen in a telephone interview: "We aren't aware of this matter, so we can't comment."