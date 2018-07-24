23 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Hold Three Suspected Tanzanite Smugglers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Lyimo News@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani — Police in the Mirerani Township of Simanjiro district are holding three people who are accused of attempting to smuggle 7.53 kilograms of Tanzanite.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, July 22, following an inspection by officers from the ministry of Minerals, police force and Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service.

The suspects are Judith Paulo, Midumbi Ojijo and Joshua Aguta.

Speaking to The Citizen, Simanjiro district commissioner Zephania Chaula said the minerals were packed in a plastic basket covered by wheat on top.

"They were arrested at the main gate of the Mirerani main wall after being inspected by the security officers," he said, adding that the value of the seized gemstone is yet to be established.

Tanzania

Government Earns Hundreds of Billions in Dividends

The government's drive to improve financial discipline in the management of funds in regulatory and executive agencies,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.