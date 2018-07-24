Tanzania: Police Hold Three Suspected Tanzanite Smugglers

Mirerani — Police in the Mirerani Township of Simanjiro district are holding three people who are accused of attempting to smuggle 7.53 kilograms of Tanzanite.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, July 22, following an inspection by officers from the ministry of Minerals, police force and Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service.

The suspects are Judith Paulo, Midumbi Ojijo and Joshua Aguta.

Speaking to The Citizen, Simanjiro district commissioner Zephania Chaula said the minerals were packed in a plastic basket covered by wheat on top.

"They were arrested at the main gate of the Mirerani main wall after being inspected by the security officers," he said, adding that the value of the seized gemstone is yet to be established.