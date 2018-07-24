Tanzania: LHRC Vows to Sue Violators of Rights in Current By-Elections

Dar es Salaam — The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has vowed to take to court individuals and institutions that violate rights in ongoing by-elections.

It warned that unless such violators were dealt with once and for all, they would feature in civic polls and general election in 2019 and 2020 respectively to cause havoc.

LHRC executive director Anna Henga told journalists yesterday here that a number of actions were in violation of human and political rights and should be nipped from the bud.

She said cited a case of a Chadema ward officer whose house was burnt after he defected to CCM in Tunduma.

Others include cases of candidates being questioned about their nationalities, level of education and failure to spell out an archaeological word 'Zinjanthropus', something which is contrary to the country's constitution as well as international treaties that Tanzania has signed.

"Tanzanians need to understand that according to the country's constitution, it is the right of every individual to be in the opposition or ruling party, and no one has the right to victimise the other for such decisions," she said.

Further she noted that it had come to the LHRC attention that some government officials had wrote letters to ward officers directing them not to issue surety letters for bail, a fact that is contrary to country's rights especially as one is found not guilty until proven by the courts.

"Such an act violates the rights of an accused to access bail which is their right according to section 13(6) (b) of the constitution."

She called on the National Electoral Commission to adhere to democratic principles as well as act lawfully in the coming by-elections.

Meanwhile, Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) supports a US senator who is seeking Donald Trump to take action against a failing democratic situation in Tanzania.

"This is totally bad for a country like Tanzania that has been known for its peace for decades. Why should they pick us among so many countries on the globe?"said LHRC executive director Anna Henga.