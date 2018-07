Moshi — The High Court has sentenced five suspects to death by hanging after finding them guilty of killing Arusha billionaire Erasto Msuya.

The suspects are Sharifu Mohamed, Mussa Mangu, Karimu Kuhundwa, Sadick Mohamed and Ally Mussa Majeshi.

The ruling was read today, July 23, by Justice Salma Maghimbi who also set free a second respondent Swaibu Jumanne after the prosecution side failed to prove his involvement.